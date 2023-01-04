Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 0.9 %
CVGI stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $229.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.
About Commercial Vehicle Group
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.