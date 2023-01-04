Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 0.9 %

CVGI stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $229.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $251.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.