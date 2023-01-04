Comparing TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) & IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ)

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) and IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TFS Financial and IF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial 17.22% 4.14% 0.50% IF Bancorp 19.03% 7.71% 0.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TFS Financial and IF Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial $433.14 million 9.39 $74.57 million $0.27 53.70 IF Bancorp $30.30 million 1.96 $5.78 million $1.86 9.57

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp. IF Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

8.6% of TFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of TFS Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TFS Financial and IF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

TFS Financial presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.03%. Given TFS Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TFS Financial is more favorable than IF Bancorp.

Dividends

TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. TFS Financial pays out 418.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. IF Bancorp pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TFS Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and IF Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. TFS Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

TFS Financial has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IF Bancorp beats TFS Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. It operates 37 full-service branches and five loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans primarily comprising automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it invests in securities; and provides ATM, online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of seven full-service banking offices located in Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, Bourbonnais, and Champaign, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Watseka, Illinois.

