Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Short Interest Update

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Compass Digital Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Compass Digital Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,720. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAQ. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,686,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,413,000. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Digital Acquisition

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

