Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Short Interest Update

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,700 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 265,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

CPSI stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.28. 56,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,249. The company has a market cap of $395.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $35.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.07 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,950 shares of company stock worth $88,342 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Computer Programs and Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after acquiring an additional 22,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

