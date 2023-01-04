Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Trading Down 3.4%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Concrete Leveling Systems Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes.

