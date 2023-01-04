Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $134.45 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,882,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Southern comprises 2.0% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Southern worth $134,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.51. 47,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,503. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.23. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

