Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Down 3.3%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.59 and last traded at $20.63. 5,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,244,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). The business had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,270 shares in the company, valued at $981,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363 in the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

