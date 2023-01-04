Connective Portfolio Management LLC Buys 725 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 4.8% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,570 shares of company stock worth $14,335,252 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $851.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $772.15.

REGN traded up $6.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $726.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,159. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $739.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $677.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $779.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

