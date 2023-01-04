Cornerstone Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

American Tower Trading Up 1.3 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $214.67 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $288.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.05%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

