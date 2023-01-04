Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Short Interest Update

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the November 30th total of 11,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.11. 5,798,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,673,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Corning has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,785,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,533,000 after buying an additional 1,796,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $925,804,000 after buying an additional 622,258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 37.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after buying an additional 5,451,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,673,000 after buying an additional 254,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

