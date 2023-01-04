Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Cosan

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in Cosan by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 2,286,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,788,000 after purchasing an additional 65,595 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 302.9% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,868,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cosan by 27.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 797,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 173,208 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cosan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 8,546.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 434,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 429,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cosan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSAN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Cosan Stock Performance

About Cosan

Cosan stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.60. 340,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,996. Cosan has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65.

(Get Rating)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

Featured Stories

