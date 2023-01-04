Covenant 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $153,193.83 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $73.51 million and $153,193.83 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00006105 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Covenant has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Covenant Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,567,751 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

