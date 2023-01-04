Covenant Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Covenant has a market cap of $73.35 million and approximately $157,442.94 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00006088 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Covenant Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,567,751 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

