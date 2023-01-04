Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $42.84. 36,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,580,416. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92.

