Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $6.79 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,407 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.90. 15,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,378,561. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

