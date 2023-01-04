Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,104. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

