Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Down 8.3% in December

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 531,200 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 579,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 253,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $101.96. 6,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,969. Crane has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at Crane

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $616,159.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,147 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,823.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $616,159.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,147 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,823.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,162. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 2,775.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 213,113 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 281.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after buying an additional 140,703 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 56.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after buying an additional 98,333 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Crane by 624.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 65,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Crane by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,060,000 after buying an additional 63,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

