Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Edward Jones started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 1.8 %

CMCT opened at $4.99 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $113.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.36%.

In related news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana purchased 36,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $916,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Featured Articles

