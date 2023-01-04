Creditcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.40 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $112.31 million and $13.40 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005966 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001055 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000656 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00011604 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000130 BTC.
Creditcoin Coin Profile
Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.
