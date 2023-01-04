Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $35.34 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,724 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $35,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,058,000 after purchasing an additional 120,510 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after purchasing an additional 234,867 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

