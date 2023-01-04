Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $5.42 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,299 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Starbucks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $635,446,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $100.83 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

