Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $3.27 Million in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 187,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $723,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000.

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $256.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.24 and its 200 day moving average is $271.55. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

