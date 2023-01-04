Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 3,941 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.30 and its 200-day moving average is $99.05.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

