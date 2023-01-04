CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
CRH Medical Price Performance
Shares of CRHM opened at $3.99 on Friday. CRH Medical has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99.
