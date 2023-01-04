CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 28,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 316,034 shares.The stock last traded at $42.76 and had previously closed at $41.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRH. Redburn Partners raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CRH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 138.5% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,794,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,510 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in CRH by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,474,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,774,000 after purchasing an additional 803,876 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CRH by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,312,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,068,000 after purchasing an additional 718,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CRH by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,265,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,465,000 after purchasing an additional 590,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,212,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

