CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 28,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 316,034 shares.The stock last traded at $42.76 and had previously closed at $41.03.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRH. Redburn Partners raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CRH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
