Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Down 5.7%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.07 and last traded at $17.07. 1,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 340,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,932.26% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $58,518.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,119.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,504 shares of company stock worth $219,727. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

