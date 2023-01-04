Critical Survey: Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) vs. Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO)

Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) and Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altamira Therapeutics and Oncorus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Altamira Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altamira Therapeutics $70,000.00 55.71 -$19.03 million N/A N/A Oncorus N/A N/A -$64.76 million ($2.96) -0.09

Altamira Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Oncorus.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altamira Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Oncorus 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Altamira Therapeutics and Oncorus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Oncorus has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,787.81%. Given Oncorus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oncorus is more favorable than Altamira Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Altamira Therapeutics has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncorus has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.7% of Oncorus shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Oncorus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Altamira Therapeutics and Oncorus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altamira Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Oncorus N/A -72.31% -42.11%

About Altamira Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in developing therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is also involved in the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets, including OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms that are in preclinical stage for oligonucleotide and mRNA delivery; AM-125 that is in phase II clinical trial for the intranasal treatment of vertigo; Keyzilen, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi that is in phase III of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. It operates in Switzerland, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and changed its name to Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. in July 2021. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Oncorus

(Get Rating)

Oncorus, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers. It is also developing ONCR-GBM, a preclinical stage oHSV program for treating brain cancer through intratumoral injection; and synthetic viral immunotherapies based on Coxsackievirus A21 and Seneca Valley Virus. The company has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the safety and tolerability of ONCR-177 combined with Merck's cancer immunotherapy KEYTRUDA in its Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with solid tumors. Oncorus, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Altamira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altamira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.