CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Down 3.6% on Insider Selling

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65. 87,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,188,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Specifically, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $510,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $510,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,204 shares of company stock worth $1,181,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.85.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.