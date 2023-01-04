Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Short Interest Down 13.8% in December

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 3,550,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 830,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. M28 Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 62.6% in the first quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 4,243,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after buying an additional 1,634,442 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Curis during the 3rd quarter valued at $948,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Curis by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,628,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,897 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Curis by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Curis by 3,036.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 841,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 814,951 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Curis from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

CRIS stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,664. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.77. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Curis had a negative net margin of 566.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The business had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Curis will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

