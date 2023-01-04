CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.4% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $92.91 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.