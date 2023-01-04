Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Shares Up 2.4%

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $5.89. 3,393,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 3,161,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 172.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 656.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $938,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 524.8% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter.

