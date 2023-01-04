Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Short Interest Update

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after acquiring an additional 857,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after buying an additional 240,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.03. 1,228,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.23. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $155.25.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

