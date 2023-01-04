DataHighway (DHX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $71.07 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00013160 BTC on popular exchanges. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $71.07 million and approximately $41,190.26 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,998,018 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.2338837 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $33,524.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

