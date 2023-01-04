DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Short Interest Down 11.4% in December

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVA. UBS Group lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.15. 931,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,076. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. DaVita has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $124.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average of $82.36.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in DaVita by 16.5% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 1.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in DaVita by 71.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

