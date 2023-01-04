DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.
DBV Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.29. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.43.
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
