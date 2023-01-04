DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.29. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 97,412 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 57,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 38,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the period. 18.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

