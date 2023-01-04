DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Market Cap Achieves $4.04 Million

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $4.04 million and $575,857.98 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DBC is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

