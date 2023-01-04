Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

DCTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 757.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.28%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. bought 15,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $55,078.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 459,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,720.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

