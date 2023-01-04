Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) were up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €47.50 ($50.53) and last traded at €45.85 ($48.78). Approximately 576,496 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 283,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.23 ($47.05).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($68.09) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($90.43) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €75.00 ($79.79) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €41.26.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.