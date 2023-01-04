Dent Reaches Market Cap of $69.03 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dent has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Dent has a market cap of $69.03 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.00 or 0.00445422 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.38 or 0.02229316 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,124.01 or 0.30430795 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

