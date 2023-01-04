Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,098 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 35.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

TRV stock opened at $187.12 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $191.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total transaction of $1,417,885.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.