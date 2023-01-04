Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.8% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after purchasing an additional 584,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after buying an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,619,000 after acquiring an additional 376,342 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $553.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $672.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

