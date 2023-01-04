Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,687 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

