Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,413 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Allstate by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Allstate by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $136.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.49. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -239.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.