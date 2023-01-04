Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $910,763.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,724,255.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $910,763.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,724,255.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,589 shares of company stock worth $34,061,140 in the last three months.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.21.

A stock opened at $150.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

