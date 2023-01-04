Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 95,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 182,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

