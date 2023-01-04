Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 0.5% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $89.58.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

