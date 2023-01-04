Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,400 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 752,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Despegar.com from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Despegar.com to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Despegar.com from $10.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Despegar.com Price Performance

NYSE:DESP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. 246,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,441. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,983,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 970,051 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,788,000 after acquiring an additional 27,141 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,400,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,718 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,692,000 after acquiring an additional 554,641 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,672,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 912,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

