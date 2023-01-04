Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 4,210,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 756,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Destination XL Group Stock Up 4.0 %

DXLG traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. 441,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,114. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. Destination XL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $419.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 59.46%. The firm had revenue of $129.67 million for the quarter.

In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 8,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $63,476.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,586,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,119,602.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Francis C. Chane sold 52,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $322,192.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,086.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 8,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $63,476.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,586,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,119,602.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,959 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Destination XL Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXLG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,127,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Further Reading

