DFI.Money (YFII) Hits Market Capitalization of $46.04 Million

DFI.Money (YFII) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One DFI.Money token can now be bought for about $1,192.98 or 0.07092947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $46.04 million and $17.24 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money’s launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#.

DFI.Money Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

