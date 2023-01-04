DigiByte Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $129.00 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,838.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000436 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00451635 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020691 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.78 or 0.00901407 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00113450 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002098 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.26 or 0.00613209 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005991 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00261190 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,922,379,688 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.